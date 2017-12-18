Panel votes to fire Stephens County fairgrounds chief

DUNCAN Stephens County Commissioners on Monday officially terminated the employment of Mike Anderson, director of the Stephens County Fair & Expo Center, approved a contract for attorney services and tabled discussion on forming a public trust to take over operation of the fairgrounds.

After an executive session, District 2 Commissioner Todd Churchman moved to terminate Anderson's employment. District 1 Commissioner David McCarley, abstained from voting, but Churchman and District 3 Commissioner Dee Bowen voted in favor of the dismissal.

Anderson's employment and the retention of attorney services by the board of county commissioners came on the heels of an operational audit by the state Auditor and Inspector's Office (requested by commissioners) for the period of July 1, 2014, to March 31, 2017.

Anderson had been on administrative leave since mid-November after the audit found that Anderson had been receiving full compensation while working less than his hourly full-time status, creating an overpayment of $15,162.43; the commissioners had not approved all contracts for vendors and exhibitors, as required by law; the fairgrounds had given unauthorized discounts for horse stalls, RV hook-ups and wood chips, reducing revenues by $40,129; Anderson had changed the date on a deposit slip to accommodate a backdated check from a vendor after the secretary refused to do it; and the fairgrounds operation has a widespread lack of internal controls on payroll, purchases and payments.