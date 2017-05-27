Pair of arrests follow pursuit

Two people were arrested on multiple complaints following a brief pursuit in west Lawton Friday morning.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer for the Lawton Police Department, reported that officers were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle containing three occupants around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and West Gore Boulevard. The pursuit began when officers attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver attempted to elude the officers and made it all the way to near the intersection of Northwest 40th Street and Columbia Avenue before fleeing on foot.

Two of the occupants were located and arrested on multiple charges.