Owner finds dog burned outside her  Cache home

CACHE - The Cache Police Department is investigating an incident in which a dog was severely injured.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North 4th Street. Officer David Castro confirmed that the owner let her two dogs into the backyard to use the bathroom. Approximately 10 minutes later, the owner heard one of the dogs yelping as if it were scared or in pain. She hurried to the back yard and witnessed that one of her dogs, a 3-year-old Chihuahua, was missing. She then searched the back ard but could not locate her Chihuahua. She left the backyard and finally found her pet, on her front door step with severe burns to one-third of its body, according to the police report. She rushed the dog to get medical treatment and contacted police.

Castro said that no suspects had been identified by Thursday. "We are looking at a few leads and trying very hard to find and catch the suspect (or suspects)," he said.

Castro said the police department received a fax report about the dog's condition Thursday afternoon. "We received a report that the dog is still alive and sedated, but not in good condition," he said.