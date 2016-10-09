OSU reports enrollment numbers

STILLWATER Oklahoma State University is reporting a decline in total enrollment for the fall 2016 semester, despite a record number of undergraduate students.

OSU said Friday that total enrollment on the Stillwater campus is 24,387 and enrollment for the Stillwater and Tulsa campuses combined is 25,594.

The university said the number is down because of a drop in the number of graduate students.

OSU said the Stillwater campus has a record 20,277 undergraduate students, up by 70 from last fall. The OSU and Tulsa combined undergraduate enrollment is a record high 21,093.