OSBI seeks info on death of woman

CARNEGIE The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is looking into what's being called the suspicious death of a 30-year-old Carnegie woman.

The OSBI was called by the Caddo County Sheriff's Office following Thursday morning's discovery of Cindy Rose Kaudlekaule's body 2 miles east of Carnegie. She was found by county employees who were mowing in the area of Caddo County Road 1320, 1 mile west of County Street 2500, said Jessica Brown, OSBI information officer.

OSBI latent print examiners have positively identified the victim. Little other information is available.

"The medical examiner is performing an autopsy to determine her cause and manner of death," Brown said. "As for how long she had been dead, we are working on that."

More information regarding Kaudlekaule's death is pending autopsy and toxicology, according to Amy Elliott, medical examiner information officer.