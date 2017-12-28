OSBI called after body found near Snyder

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a body was discovered west of Snyder on Wednesday.

Agents from the OSBI are assisting the Kiowa County Sheriff's Department and Snyder Police Department. The authorities are trying to determining if the female found near the railroad tracks of North Kiowa County Road 2550 and East 1620 died from foul play.

The body was transported to the office of the state medical examiner in Oklahoma City for autopsy. An OSBI spokesman said the medical examiner also will help to confirm the person's identity.

The spokesman confirmed the OSBI is assisting in the investigation but declined to provide more information until identification and the individual's cause of death are determined.