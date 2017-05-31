Oklahomans may vote on Sunday liquor sales

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin has signed a measure allowing counties to vote on Sunday liquor sales.

"Although more than three dozen states allow for Sunday sales, I felt it was important to empower local communities to decide whether or not to allow liquor stores the option to be open," said.the bill's author, Republican Sen. Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma City "Should communities choose to put the issue to a vote of the people, it would bring some parity to liquor stores since grocery and convenience stores will be able to sell some of the same items."

In 2016, voters approved a bill that would allow wine to be sold in Oklahoma grocery stores. Retail Liquor Association of Oklahoma President Bryan Kerr said the Sunday sales measure won't help liquor stores in the state stay in business once that law goes into effect in 2018.

"We don't believe Sunday sales will help any of our members' stores economically, but we support it because it will benefit our customers and we don't think adversely affect public health or safety," Kerr said.

Alex Weintz, executive director for pro-alcohol law reform group Modernize Oklahoma, said the latest changes have spurred new business for the state.