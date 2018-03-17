Oklahoma man arrested in Nebraska stabbing

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) An Oklahoma man is accused of paying a relative $200 and meth to cut off his wife's hair and scar her face in a stabbing in Nebraska in 2016.

Eddy Stabler, 47, of Lawton, Oklahoma, was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, The Lincoln Journal Star reports.

Jacinda Welsch Stabler, 32, awoke in the early hours of May 29, 2016, to find someone attacking her, an arrest affidavit said. Welsch Stabler said she spent two nights in the hospital and required more than 30 staples to fix the stab wounds on her head, back and right hand.

Welsch Stabler was divorcing Eddy Stabler but didn't believe her husband was the attacker, the affidavit said. An anonymous tip led authorities to arrest Athea Stabler, a relative of Eddy Stabler, in July 2016. Authorities believe he was upset about the pending divorce and had Athea Stabler carry out the assault. Police believe they spent weeks planning the attack.