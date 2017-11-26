Oklahoma mail carrier responds to letters to Santa

CLAREMORE (AP) Around the world, Santa Claus has been called many things.

Saint Nicholas, Saint Nick, Kris Kringle, Father Christmas, Sinterklaas, Pere Noel, and Babbo Natale are just a few of the names by which Santa is known.

This Christmas, however, Santa's going by a different name: Carol.

During the holiday season, all letters received at the Claremore Post Office addressed to Santa Claus will be getting back a hand-written response from letter carrier Carol Younglove, writing on behalf of Santa, the Claremore Daily Progress reported.

"About a week ago, I approached (Claremore Postmaster) Jesse (Sixkiller) with the idea of writing back to the kids who write letters to Santa," Younglove said. "Every November and December, we get all these letters to Santa we'll pick them up on our routes, children will bring them in it just touches your heart that there's still an innocence out there, that there are children who are still believers.

"I thought, `Wouldn't it be something for these boys and girls to actually get a letter back from Santa?' That would be magical for them," she said.

"I loved the idea I thought it was fantastic, and Carol was willing to take on the role of `Santa' to write these kids back all of them," said Claremore Postmaster Jesse Sixkiller. "I told her she was going to break her hand we get a lot of Santa letters but she said she has the free time, and would make the time, and she wanted to do it, so we thought it would be a great thing."