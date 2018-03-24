Oklahoma court denies rehearing for ex-deputy in man's death

TULSA, Okla. (AP) The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has denied a white former Oklahoma reserve deputy's request to reconsider his conviction for the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man.

The court on rejected a request for a rehearing in the appeal of 76-year-old Robert Bates.

The court last month upheld his second-degree manslaughter conviction in the April 2015 fatal shooting of 44-year-old Eric Harris.

Bates said he mistook his handgun for his stun gun when Harris was shot during an undercover investigation.