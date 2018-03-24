You are here

Home » News » Area » Oklahoma court denies rehearing for ex-deputy in man's death

Oklahoma court denies rehearing for ex-deputy in man's death

Sat, 03/24/2018 - 5:38am AP Wire

TULSA, Okla. (AP)  The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has denied a white former Oklahoma reserve deputy's request to reconsider his conviction for the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man.

The court on rejected a request for a rehearing in the appeal of 76-year-old Robert Bates. 

The court last month upheld his second-degree manslaughter conviction in the April 2015 fatal shooting of 44-year-old Eric Harris.

Bates said he mistook his handgun for his stun gun when Harris was shot during an undercover investigation.

 

 

 

 

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620