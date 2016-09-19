Oklahoma is 4th in nation in installed wind energy capacity

TULSA (AP) Oklahoma ranks fourth in the nation in installed wind power capacity, and enough wind projects are set to come online by the end of the year to push the state higher in the nation's wind energy rankings, according to wind power advocates.

Oklahoma currently ranks third in wind power construction activity as well as total wind energy generation, according to Hannah Hunt, a senior industry data analyst with the American Wind Energy Association. Wind energy provided enough electricity to power the equivalent of 1.3 million average U.S. households in 2015.

Last year, wind energy provided more than 18 percent of Oklahoma's energy production, and the industry provides 7,000 jobs in the state.

"We're really excited to see Oklahoma is building on its legacy as an energy producing state," Hunt said.