OKC mayor plans run for governor in 2018
OKLAHOMA CITY Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett is the latest candidate to announce plans to seek the Republican nomination for Oklahoma governor in 2018.
The 58-year-old, four-term mayor of the state's largest city announced late Wednesday on Twitter and Facebook that he will formally file his candidacy papers next week.
Cornett joins a crowded GOP field that includes State Auditor Gary Jones, Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb and Tulsa attorney Gary Richardson. Gov. Mary Fallin is term-limited and can't run again.
Cornett played a key role in recruiting the NBA to Oklahoma City and helped spearhead the continuation of a sales tax initiative that has revitalized the downtown and Oklahoma River districts. He has spent the last year as the president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.