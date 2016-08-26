OHP, LPD, sheriff's department plan 'checkpoint' to catch impaired drivers

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol plans to operate an ENDUI Checkpoint at a west Lawton intersection on Saturday.

That checkpoint will be at the intersection of Northwest 82nd and Stonegate. It will be staged from 10 p.m. to midnight.

OHP trooper Ronnie Sites said the effort will coincide with regular patrols aimed at impaired drivers and several local and county law enforcement agencies will be taking part. In addition to OHP troopers, Sites said that Lawton police officers and Comanche County Sheriff's deputies will also be participating in the checkpoint.

The checkpoint is funded by a Highway Safety Grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Deadly risk

OHP reports that 189 people died on Oklahoma's roadways in crashes that involved a driver or motorcycle operator with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher.

"The deadly risks and costly consequences of driving while impaired are far too serious," Sites said. "With increased enforcement efforts, well trained law enforcement officers will have zero tolerance for driving while intoxicated. The goal is to have a highly visible ENDUI program that will discourage people who have been drinking or using impairing substances from getting behind the wheel, and to address those who do make a poor decision to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs."