Officials say flu has killed 194 this season

OKLAHOMA CITY The Oklahoma State Department of Health says this season's flu death toll has reached 194 in Oklahoma and that more than 4,100 people have been hospitalized with flu-related symptoms.

Health officials said Thursday that 157 people have been hospitalized with the flu since Feb. 21, but that no new deaths were recorded.

Since the flu season began Sept. 1, about 2,200 Oklahomans aged 65 and over have been hospitalized with the flu as well as 330 aged 4 and under. Most flu-related deaths this season were among people 65 or older.

The number of deaths and hospitalizations due to the flu this season surpass any flu season in Oklahoma since the department first started tracking the illness in 2009.

The previous record of 130 deaths was set last year.