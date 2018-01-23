Officials issue burn ban for Jackson County

ALTUS Jackson County commissioners approved a burn ban on Monday.

The ban was placed in effect for a two-week period through Feb. 5.

Under the ban, setting of fires to forests, grasses, ranges, crops and other wildlands will be prohibited. Also prohibited are burning of trash or other material that may cause an outdoor fire.

Exceptions to the burn ban include road construction equipment that uses propane or other controlled burners. Activities including welding, use of a cutting torch or grinding will be permitted under certain conditions; there must be a non-combustible surface of at least 10 feet by 10 feet and, when welding, blankets or screens must be used to cover flammable vegetation, and a fire watcher other than the welder must be at the site with pressurized water or a fire extinguisher. Such activities will only be permitted when wind speeds are less than 20 mph.

Outdoor campfires and bonfires are prohibited. However, cooking over LPG gas, charcoal or natural gas grills is permitted in a grilling receptacle provided the activity is conducted over a non-flammable surface and at least 5 feet from flammable vegetation.

Penalties for burn ban violations include fines up to $500 and up to one year imprisonment, or both.