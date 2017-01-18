Officer shoots man after traffic stop

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that occurred around noon Tuesday near Gould in Harmon County.

According to the OSBI, a Harmon County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a suspect when the man reportedly drove toward the deputy after a traffic stop. The stop for possession of a stolen vehicle was conducted by the deputy around noon about one mile north of Gould on County Road 1610. The deputy spotted the stolen vehicle and made a traffic stop. A 31-year-old Altus man complied with the deputy and exited the vehicle, the OSBI said.

As the deputy called for backup, the suspect then got back into the pickup and attempted to run over the deputy. The deputy fired one shot into the vehicle. The suspect was not hit, but he was injured by debris from the gunshot.

The suspect was taken to the Harmon County Jail.

Just before the incident, the suspect had appeared in Harmon County District Court where he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of threatening an act of violence and public intoxication, for which he received suspended sentences of six months and 30 days to run concurrently.