Officer catches boy dropped from window

OKLAHOMA CITY - A 2-year-old boy is safe after his mother dropped him from a window on the second floor of their burning apartment complex into the outstretched arms of an Oklahoma City police officer.

Takia Harding says she woke up around 3 a.m. Thursday to a loud commotion, and saw flames and smoke when she opened her front door. Harding says she woke up her son, Tyree Polite, and her mother. She and her mother dropped sofa cushions out of their window and onto the ground, but there weren't enough to jump on.

The Oklahoman reports that Officer Anthony Glover stood on the sofa cushions about 20 feet below and caught the boy.

Harding and her mother used a ladder extended by firefighters to escape. Other residents were evacuated.