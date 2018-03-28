OEA won't settle for pay hike proposed

The Oklahoma Education Association is standing firm on its demands, despite the Oklahoma House of Representatives passing revenue-raising measures to give teachers a pay raise close to $6,000 a year.

"The House's efforts on Monday were encouraging. They passed several bills that are the first step in properly funding education. But the Senate must still pass those same bills and the governor has to sign them. Our schools still need additional operational funding for necessary staffing to meet the needs of our students. We need the legislature to find answers for years two and three of our ask," said OEA President Alicia Priest in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. "Our teachers will be at the Capitol on April 2. Exactly what type of event that is depends on what happens between now and then."

The funding numbers the House came up with are short of what OEA asked for.

Since no decisions have been made at this time, the Lawton Public Schools district will hold its planned special board meeting at noon on Thursday to determine if any needed actions on the proposals and recommendations presented Monday night are needed, and if so, take those actions, said Lynn Cordes, director of Communications.

OEA demands; funding plan

The OEA's "ask" or demands, announced in a press conference from Oklahoma City on March 8, include the following:

"Part of the plan is to get $200 million in operational funds to run school districts ... over three years $75 million the first year, $75 million the second year and $50 million the third year," Priest said. An amount of $5,000 over a three-year period is being asked for district support professionals and a total of $10,000 pay raise for the teachers, with $6,000 the first year and an additional $2,000 for the next two years.

Teachers haven't had a raise since school year 2007-2008, so the initial $6,000 just covers the cost-of-living change since 2008.

In a statement late Monday night, House Speaker Charles McCall and House Minority Leader Steve Kouplen said the package would raise enough money to "fund pay raises for teachers, school support staff and state employees and provide additional money for the classrooms.

"The plan provides first-year teachers with a $5,000 pay raise and increases from there based upon experience. A teacher with a doctorate and 25 years of experience would receive an $8,300 pay raise under this plan," they said.

The average raise would be $6,000, and the pay raise for teachers does not include the additional year two and year three.