OEA president urges teachers to put pressure on lawmakers

Less than a week after the Oklahoma Education Association laid down the gauntlet for the State Legislature to fund teacher pay raises and more for education or a walk-out would occur the OEA president told Lawton educators Wednesday that it is time to speak up and put pressure on lawmakers.

The ultimate goal remains the same.

"The goal is not to walk out; the goal is to get funding for our kids for their future, and that is what we have to use as pressure. (The Legislature) has 700,000 reasons to fund education right," OEA President Alicia Priest said.

Since March 8, when Priest held a press conference to state OEA's membership demands, there have been some changes.

"We see a little bit of movement on the Senate side ... although we know that revenue raising measures have to happen on the House side," Priest told local educators who were meeting for their monthly PEAL (Professional Educators' Association of Lawton) meeting. "So we are still working. To raise revenue, we have to get to the magic number of 76 on the House side, so how are we going to do that? We have to put pressure on them ... we have to be sure to work with both sides of the aisle, both the House and Senate ... it takes a lot of work."

And it will take a "lot of pressure from our teachers and our communities, board members and business leaders," she said.

The demands

"Part of the plan is to get $200 million in operational funds to run school districts ... over three years $75 million the first year, $75 million the second year and $50 million the third year," she said.

For support professionals including classroom aids, custodians, secretaries, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and others: $5,000 over three years for them.

"A $10,000 raise for our teachers," she said, broken down into $6,000 this year, and then $2,000 the second and another $2,000 the third year. "That is the minimum. You know we haven't had a raise since 2007-2008."

A cost-of-living assessment showed that it takes $6,000 to just move from 2008 to where we are now. "So really, that $6,000 is a cost of living adjustment," Priest said. "For every $1,000 raise for teachers, it costs $60,000, so we have to have growth revenue, recurring revenue in order to make this happen."

The OEA has been working in partnership with the Public Employees Association. "Education doesn't survive in a bubble," she said, explaining that students served by the Department of Human Services, or those with medical issues and who come to school sick because of lack of services can affect other students and that state services are needed to "protect the most vulnerable."

"State employees are putting their plan together and asking for a raise of $71 million for their increases," she said.

In answer to what happens if education is funded, but then other services like food for the elderly or health services in rural parts of the state take a cut which happened in West Virginia, Priest said, the OEA wouldn't let that happen, wouldn't accept funding that would ultimately cut other needed services.

What educators, parents and community members can do

One key to putting pressure on legislators to pass a bill is for each person to pass on information about how education is now the lack of textbooks, crowded classrooms, lack of even access to copy papers needed by the class. "Some districts limit teachers to 30 copies per week and many have more than 30 students in one class and then have multiple classes," she said. Then those people should be encouraged to pass that information on to their circle of friends.