OCU lists honor students

Oklahoma City University recently released list of students on the university's Spring 2017 president's and dean's honor rolls.

To be eligible for the President's Honor Roll, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours while maintaining a grade point average of 3.9 or higher. Local students named to the President's Honor Roll, listed by their hometowns, are: Duncan: Johanna Morales; Jenny Simpson, Hudson Moore; Fletcher: Johanna Beathard; and Marlow: Timothy Gardner.

To be eligible for the Dean's Honor Roll, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours while maintaining a 3.5 or higher grade point average. Local students named to the Dean's Honor Roll, listed by their hometowns, are: Apache: Andrew Carrillo; Carnegie: Madison Snow; Cement: Amy Dyer; Duncan: Gloria Torrez, Kathleen Rees, Rita De Lira, Angela Kirkland; Elgin: Erica Arreola; Lawton: Richard McCarty, Brittany Moore, Christopher Williams; Marlow: Mackenzie Manuel, Deirdra Ballard, Kimberley McCaleb.