Observance set Monday in Duncan

DUNCAN - Military service organizations from across Stephens County will honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in a Memorial Day ceremony at noon Monday in Memorial Park, on the west side of US 81, north of the Earl Halliburton Memorial in Duncan.

The Stephens County Honor Guard, in conjunction with AMVETS, VFW, Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion, are hosting the joint organization.

"Recognizing those who gave everything for our country's freedom is an honor," said Dan Davis, AMVETS Commander. "We look forward to having people from across the area join us for a short ceremony to reflect and give thanks."

The ceremony will recognize those lost in each of the five military branches, as well as the merchant marines and prisoners of war and those missing in action, through the posting of military service flags, laying of memorial wreaths, a rifle volley tribute to all past military members, taps, and remarks from state Rep. Marcus McEntire and state Sen. Paul Scott.

"I am moved to be included in this Memorial Day Ceremony," McEntire said. "My father is a Marine and instilled in me the importance of serving your country and community."