Northern Oklahoma rattled by 3.5 magnitude earthquake

HENNESSEY, Okla. (AP) A 3.5 magnitude earthquake has shaken parts of north-central Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake was recorded at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday about 13 miles (21 kilometers) east-northeast of Hennessey. Geologists say the temblor occurred at a depth of less than 2 miles.

No damage or injuries was immediately recorded. Geologists say that damage is not likely in earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or less.