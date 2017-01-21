Nonwhite students majority in public schools for first time

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - For the first time in state history, nonwhite students collectively make up the majority of total enrollment in Oklahoma public schools.

Enrollment data released Thursday shows nonwhite students now account for 50.6 percent of the total enrollment, The Oklahoman reports. Nearly 700,000 students attend Oklahoma public schools.

White students continue to still be the state's largest single ethnicity, but the overall white student population in Oklahoma declined by almost 4,000 students from the 2015-2016 school year. Hispanic enrollment, representing Oklahoma's second largest single ethnicity, increased by more than 4,000 in public schools.

Data shows Oklahoma City Public Schools remain the state's largest school district, with nearly 46,000 students.

The state saw an overall increase of 1,040 students compared to the previous year.

Education officials say they're not seeing funding levels keep pace with the increase in students. According to a 2016 report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Oklahoma leads all other states in cuts to education since 2008.