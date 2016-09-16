Nana's Cottage, volunteers help neighbors in Geronimo 

GERONIMO - Most people who live in the Geronimo area have heard of the Geronimo Community Free Closet. After 25 years in business serving as a free clothing resource for schools, churches, military families and anyone in need, the store flooded and had to close.

Darlene Poindexter, who owned the building, had operated the store with the help of volunteers.

Now she has rented the building at 13109 SW 11th Street (formerly the Little Rock Tavern in Geronimo) and opened for business as Nana's Cottage. She said the store is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every day except Sunday and Tuesday.

"Our community free building flooded in the last storms and we had to move," Poindexter said. "It was all free because I owned the building. Since I have to pay the rent now, $300 a month, that's why there's a small charge on the items now."

She said there are no clothes in the store over $2. She accepts donations of clothing and household appliances and other items. The appliances are sold for no more than $5, regardless of what it is, she said.

"My husband and I started by collecting coats for the children," Poindexter said. "Then people just started giving us this stuff. They would have yard sales and give us what was left over. We were just the middle man. It was wonderful. People really wanted to help. People who had so much would give to us so that we could give to those that needed it."

Poindexter's husband died 10 years ago. She had two children from a previous marriage and the couple had two more of their own. They took in foster children and adopted nine children. She said she raised 13 children, not counting the foster children she cared for throughout the years.