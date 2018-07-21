Museum displays history of Wichita Nation

ANADARKO The long, proud history of the Wichita Nation is on display in the Wichita Tribal History Center.

Located just north of Anadarko, the center can easily be spotted on the east side of U.S. 281 by the pair of grass hut recreations that sit in front of the main building. They represent the winter and summer structures built by members of the Wichita people on the plains of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas when they lived free on these lands. Timothy Baugh, history center director, said people are welcome to go inside and admire the craftsmanship of the Wichita people.