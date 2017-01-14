Murray Farm near Comanche named Centennial Farm

Nancy Murray Martin of Comanche received news recently that the Murray Farm southeast of Comanche has been named an Oklahoma Centennial Farm.

Though the lease on the land was signed by Martin's grandfather, Thomas D. Murray, in November 1916, she said her family's history in Oklahoma actually goes back further.

"My great-grandparents settled in Indian Territory in 1901," she said. "Their first home was what they called a half dugout, half underground."

Thomas D. Murray raised cotton and hay for cattle, but he also earned a living as a local constable, Martin said, helping to keep the peace in the area, serving legal papers, looking out for and sometimes recovering stolen horses and other property and occasionally making arrests. One family story has it that a man who had been "bushwhacked" attacked and shot at by a roadside criminal gave himself up to Murray after shooting the bushwhacker dead. The man was later acquitted in court.

Martin said her grandfather also was a good mechanic and helped to keep the steam engines running at cotton gins in Comanche. Her dad, Fred, eventually took over the farming and ranching operation, adding land as he could. Fred Murray also was a "natural cowboy" and a "rodeo pioneer," his daughter said, and often competed in rodeos. However, he never let that interfere with his work on the family farm.

Over the years the farm grew to include 470 acres. Martin and her late husband, Max, eventually took charge of the operation. Both attorneys, they also ran a law office in Comanche, something Nancy Murray Martin continues today.

A hundred years after its start, the Murray Farm is still going, too. Martin said a current project is to put up new fencing.

The Murray Farm is the fifth Centennial Farm to be named in Stephens County. Centennial Farm and Ranch Program Coordinator Shea Otley said the Oklahoma Historical Society and Oklahoma Department of Agriculture like to recognize and honor older, established farms and farm families because of the vital role they've played in making Oklahoma what it is. The hard work and determination necessary to succeed in farming and ranching make it clear that the families belong in a special group, she said.