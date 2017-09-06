Murphy Farms slowly rebuilding after May storm, possible twister

WALTERS - When May storms blew through, Murphy Farms suffered extensive damage and a small tornado may have ripped through the greenhouses. Owner Elisabeth Murphy is estimating damage to run about $46,000 for the greenhouses.

"We had two 200-foot greenhouses where people could come and look inside to pick out their vegetables," Murphy said this week. "We had about 300 tomato plants that could grow up to 15 feet tall, and we had some squash in here."

Murphy said Mike Wickwire, who works fulltime at the post office in Lawton, comes out and works about 60 hours a week at the farm. Wickwire said they had placed 42 poles on each side of the greenhouses in 2 feet of concrete. The poles and concrete were pulled out of the ground and were lying on the side.

"I think we had a tornado here," Wickwire said.

On Monday, Murphy's daughters, Mina, 15, and Myiul, 23, were working to help rebuild.

"It was devastating to see all my mom's hard work and all our hard work go to waste," Mina Murphy said.

"The following day after the storm, we were out clearing the mud and debris," Myiul Murphy said.

Plans for this year had included a peach orchard, with trees that already produced. The Murphys lost the crop to storm damage and bugs.

"People were going to be able to come out here and pick their own peaches all summer," Elisabeth Murphy said.

The small crew working to rebuild still has plans for the future and is trying and salvage whatever possible.

Building toward agritourism

A building just across the road from the greenhouses at Murphy Farms was constructed for a store to sell the fresh produce.