Murderer sentenced to life plus 15 years

An Apache man was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years on Wednesday after being convicted of murdering another Apache man in Lawton in 2016.

Joshua Codynah, 29, was scheduled to face trial during the October-November jury docket, but he entered guilty pleas to four charges in September in the courtroom of District Judge Emmit Tayloe.

Codynah was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of 27-year-old Michael Mithlo Jr., as well as first-degree burglary, child neglect, and assault with a deadly weapon following an incident that occurred Aug. 8, 2016, at an apartment in northwest Lawton.

On Wednesday, Tayloe sentenced Codynah to life with the Department of Corrections for the murder charge; he will receive credit for time served. Under Oklahoma law, Codynah will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence, which is set at 45 years for a life term. Codynah was sentenced to serve an additional 15 years with the Department of Corrections for the assault with a deadly weapon charge, and the 15 years will run consecutively to the life term.

For the burglary and child neglect charges, which will run concurrently with one another but consecutively to the murder and assault charges, Codynah received 20-year suspended sentences and is to pay a $1,000 fine and undergo district attorney supervision for two years.