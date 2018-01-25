Murder charge filed in Altus case

ALTUS A 35-year-old Wichita Falls, Texas, man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with the shooting death of a 37-year-old man at an Altus residence.

The suspect was arrested in Washita County following a brief manhunt after leading several law enforcement agencies on a pursuit. He was found not far from an abandoned and burned 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt south of Cordell that allegedly belonged to the victim, identified as Quincy Lamont Brown. Authorities said the vehicle was stolen after the homicide at a residence in the 200 block of South Jackson in Altus.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said the suspect was booked into the Jackson County Jail on complaints of first-degree murder and other felony crimes. He had not been formally charged in connection with the case in Jackson County District Court as of Wednesday, according to court records.

Murphy said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Jackson. Officers discovered Brown's body in a home on that block. That victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Brown's body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of his death.