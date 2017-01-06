Multiple felon gets 20 years for convictions

A 27-year-old Anadarko man known as "Yayo" was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to endangering others while eluding police and several other charges stemming from an April 9, 2016, assault.

A judgment and sentence was received by the Caddo County District Court certifying the sentence of Ruben Geraldo Velasquez for felonies including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, as well as two misdemeanors.

Velasquez received 20 years each for the assault charges, 10 years for the weapons possession charge and 90 days for the drug possession charge all to run concurrently with credit for time served.

In jail since May 2016 Velasquez has prior felony convictions from Caddo County that include assault and battery with a deadly weapon, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and possession of firearms after conviction or during probation. Department of Corrections records show he is serving a suspended sentence for those counts until 2030.

Velasquez was also charged with eluding due to an attempted stop by Anadarko police May 2, 2017, during which Velasquez was reported to be driving in excess of 103 mph, running stop signs and endangering others during a pursuit that began in the 200 block West Georgia Street and ended near KRPT Radio in Caddo County, according to the charges. According to his plea agreement, that charge was dropped.

Velasquez's conviction came after he drove up to a convenience store at 401 NE 1st on April 4, 2017, and threatened some teens with a gun and assaulted one. Known by a street name of "Yayo," Velasquez was identified as a known Blood gang member, according to court documents. He was also identified as the suspect in an April 4 incident in which he is alleged to have driven to a house, held a gun outside a window and threatened a man by saying "You ready to die today?" before driving off.