MP set for mild polar plunge

MEDICINE PARK Prepare to plunge into Medicine Creek this weekend perhaps to beat the winter "heat."

The calendar says winter, but mild temperatures have all but stripped the "polar" out of the Medicine Park Polar Plunge. But the cobblestone community still pushes forward each year, "braving" the "cold" temperatures of Medicine Creek in what has become a very popular off-season event for the tourist-driven community.

But one longtime plunger perhaps, the most famous of all is ready for a return the good old days when the ice on top of the water had to be broken before anyone could jump in.

"These last few warm plunges we have just bring in more and more people," said Santa Claus himself, Charley Wright. "There's just no room on the island when you get that many people out to jump. You have to dive in and then get out of the way before someone else lands on top of you."

The last few plunges with temperatures in the 60s and 70s on the day of the jump have been the most popular jumps yet. Wright chalks up the increased participation to "fair weather plungers," who will show up when it's nice and warm.