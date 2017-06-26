MP rocking this weekend

MEDICINE PARK The cobblestone community will be rocking this Independence Day weekend.

Medicine Park shares its birthday with the nation, and Dwight Cope, special events coordinator, has scheduled two days of summer fun, music and fireworks. It all starts Saturday with the start of the Rockin' the Park 10 hours of music that continues into Sunday. The music festival was moved last year from the fall to the holiday weekend, so Cope decided to bring it back again this year.

"Rock and roll is a very traditional American form of music," he said. "We just thought it kind of fit there, so let's go with it."

The music will begin at 2 p.m. on the Main Stage with Pale Native. Rousey will follow at 4 p.m. with the Tyler Lee Band right behind at 6 p.m. Jestyk will prime the crowd at 8 p.m. for Saturday's headliner, the Kris Lager Band, coming on stage from 10 p.m. to midnight.

"The Kris Lager band has been here before and they're always great," Cope said. "So we're bringing them back for another performance."

The festivities will continue Sunday with the Reeves Brothers taking the stage at 2 p.m. The Biscuitheads will follow at 4 p.m. Cade Roth and the Black Sheep will perform at 6 p.m., with Cosmic Wool following at 8 p.m. Groovement, a popular band from Fayetville, Ark., will headline the final day of the concert at 10 p.m. Cope said he's proud of the lineup of this year's festival and the variety it offers.