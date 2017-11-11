Mountain View man dies in wreck

A 50-year-old Mountain View man died from injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday in Caddo County.

The accident occurred at 4:27 a.m. on County Street 2550 about three-tenths of a mile south of County Road 1430, about 4 miles northwest of Apache.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper James Jewell, a pickup driven by George A. Kodaseet, 38, of Mountain View, was southbound on County Street 2550 when the truck departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason. The vehicle then went off a creek bank and came to rest in the water.

Kendall A. Coker, a passenger in Kodaseet's vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene from massive internal injuries by medical investigator Jennifer Staggs. His body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City.