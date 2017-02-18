Mountain View man dies in wreck

A 40-year-old Mountain View man died from injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning at Union City in Canadian County.

The accident occurred at 8:12 a.m. on U.S. 81 about a half-mile north of Oklahoma 152 within the Union City limits. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2008 Buick LaCrosse was involved in an accident with a 2015 Freightliner truck driven by William Campbell, 55, of Dallas, according to an OHP report. Complete details of the accident were not available late Friday night.

The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel. His body was transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The victim was pinned for an undetermined amount of time before being extricated by the Union City Fire Department using the Hurst tool, according to the report.