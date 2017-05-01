Mountain Park artist opens exhibit at refuge

Mountain Park artist Eva Cook's latest exhibit of oil paintings went up Tuesday in the gallery of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center.

This is her third one-woman show at the refuge. She took a break from painting last summer and started again in November, completing one of a bison that's already been sold and another of a sunset. She says she's going to try to do more sunrises and sunsets in this area. The subject matter of her exhibit is mostly things from the Wichita Mountains: Texas longhorn cattle, buffalo, elk and deer. It will be on display through the end of January. The Visitor Center, at the junction of Oklahoma 115 and Oklahoma 49, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Cook first became interested in painting when she was in grade school. As a child she was drawn to the Western vein. Impressed with the Western realism of Charles Russell and other accomplished Western artists, she has numerous paintings of homesteads that have been admired throughout western Oklahoma and Texas.

Later she took private lessons after school and studied commercial art for two years at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Weatherford. After earning her associate degree, she worked as a commercial artist in Dallas. Then she went to Houston as a piping designer in the oil industry.

A boom that went bust brought her back to Kiowa County, where she worked outdoors as a farmhand. But all the while she continued to paint.

She had begun using computers while in Houston, and in 1995 she started working in computer-assisted drafting (AutoCAD) in Wichita Falls, Texas. She joined the Wichita Falls Art Association during those years and participated in its semi-annual shows at the local art museum.