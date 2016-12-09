Mountain bikers to tackle grueling course in MP

MEDICINE PARK Strap those helmets on tight and prepare for a grueling five-hour endurance race this weekend, courtesy of the Mountain Bike Club of the Wichitas.

The club is sponsoring the F5 MTB Endurance Race Saturday in Medicine Park on a 2.7-mile course that Larry Wolcott, club co-founder, said will take even the toughest mountain bikers more than 30 minutes to complete.

"I would call this an expert level course," Wolcott said. "You're thinking 2.7 miles isn't very far when you're riding a bike. This course has an elevation change of 280 feet within the first mile. It's a really tough rocky climb to the start off the lap."

Pre-registration is open online at www.usacycling.com and is $35. Anyone who pre-registers will receive an F5 T-shirt as part of the fee. Others can register from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Basecamp Adventure Outfitters for $40. The race will begin at 11 a.m. Racers can participate in five categories: men's, women's, men's teams, women's teams and co-ed teams. Racers will try to make as many laps as they can around the 2.7-mile course within a five-hour period. Team racers can switch off and take turns on individual laps. Team winners will receive $50 gift certificates from Terry's Bicycles and individual winners will receive jerseys from Coop Ale Works in Oklahoma City.