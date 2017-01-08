Motorcyclist dies in Interstate 44 accident

A motorcycle driver died Monday afternoon following a wreck involving a tractor-trailer rig on Interstate 44 in northern Comanche County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Shelby Leonard Martin, 66, of Wichita Falls, was pronounced dead at Comanche County Memorial Hospital from head, leg, arm and internal/external trunk injuries. Martin was wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck.

Trooper Jacob Dickinson investigated the wreck but released no details about what happened in the wreck report. Martin's condition when the wreck happened and its cause remain under investigation. The driver of the rig was not injured.

The wreck occurred in the southbound lanes between mile markers 45 and 46 on Interstate 44 between the Medicine Park and Apache exits, 6 miles north of Lawton when the motorcycle went off the side of the road. First responders and a Mediflight helicopter were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. and arriving responders began performing CPR on Martin, who was described over the radio as unconscious and not breathing. By 3:30 p.m., the helicopter was called off.