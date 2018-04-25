Motorcycle association will hold its state rally in SW Oklahoma

MEDICINE PARK Comanche County will feel the rumble of the Thunder and Lightning in the Wichitas this weekend courtesy of the Christian Motorcyclists Association.

The group will hold its state rally Thursday through Sunday in Lawton and Medicine Park and the many miles of highway in between. Steve Brackeen, Oklahoma state coordinator, said this is the first time in the group's history that it will host its annual state rally outside of a Christian camp a newly-minted tradition that he hopes to continue in the years to come.

"Our main goal this weekend is to get to know the people in Medicine Park and Lawton," he said. "We want to make this a four-year endeavor, minimum. We want to have the rally in this part of the state for this year and the next three years. We're looking for a long-term relationship between the Christian Motorcyclists Association and this part of the state."

Hundreds of members from the group will arrive Thursday in Lawton at the Hilton Garden Inn. Everyone can register and catch up with each other during a meet and greet from 3-5 p.m. From there, everyone will embark on a bike ride in Medicine Park, where participants will cruise through downtown and meet with anyone who wants to take an interest in their motorcycles. Brackeen said this event is about getting to know the people in the area and that means inviting anyone member or not to participate.

"You don't have to be a member to come and join in the group," he said. "Everyone is welcome to come and participate in any of our events this weekend. It's all about getting more people involved."

Friday will be busy with multiple group rides to different parts of the region. A group will leave around 9 a.m. from the Hilton Garden Inn to travel to the Mangum Rattlesnake Derby, where they will spend most of the day. Another group will depart at 10 a.m. for a guided ride to the Holy City, where volunteers will give a detailed tour of the historic site and tell about how it was created and about the annual Holy City of the Wichitas Easter Pageant. The tour will include a drive through the scenic areas of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, including a lunch stop. Another group ride will then embark on a ride up Mount Scott at 2 p.m.

"We're going to have all of those rides and then we'll meet up at 6 p.m. in Medicine Park with music," Brackeen said. "We'll then have a worship service at 7 p.m. for everyone to come together.

A good portion of Saturday will be spent in Lawton at the Hilton Garden Inn, where the group will set up a series of motorcycle games, starting at 10 a.m. Brackeen said these games will involve riders on their bikes participating in events like a slow race, barrel rolls and water balloon tosses. Each event will showcase a rider's skill in handling his or her bike and will provide plenty of entertainment for those who would rather remain on two feet instead of two wheels.