Mother of teen found dead pleads guilty

Fri, 06/30/2017 - 2:59am Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY - The mother of a teenager whose body was found in a landfill near Oklahoma City has pleaded guilty to charges in the case, including failure to report discovered remains, unauthorized removal of a dead body and child neglect.

Reshawnda Durham, 29,  of Oklahoma City was sentenced to 25 years in prison after entering the pleas Wednesday.

Her attorney did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Prosecutors say Durham found her 13-year-old daughter, Geena Durham, dead at their home in 2014, moved the body to a storage unit and unit owner Walter Pelfrey moved the remains to a landfill in Spencer, where they were found in 2016. 

Pelfrey has pleaded not guilty to unlawful removal of a body and being an accessory after the fact.

