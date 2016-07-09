Mother, daughter wanted in incest case

A biological mother and daughter are wanted for felony counts of incest after investigators say they married each other earlier this year.

According to investigators, this is the second marriage for the mother to one of her children.

Felony arrest warrants were issued in Stephens County District Court charging Patricia Ann Spann, 43, and Misty Velvet Dawn Spann, 25, each with a count of incest, court records indicate. Each woman faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The charge stems from the March 25 nuptials between the two women. In an affidavit filed in court, Duncan police Detective Dustin Smith stated that he began investigation Aug. 26 after an Oklahoma Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division investigator uncovered the information during the course of an investigation regarding children in the Spanns' Duncan house. Patricia Spann indicated she is the biological mother of Misty Spann and two other males all the product from a first marriage and that she'd lost custody of the children to their father's mother.

Patricia Spann told the investigator that she didn't have contact with her biological children until about two years ago. When she reunited with Misty Spann, she found "they hit it off." The two were married March 25 in Comanche County. She told the investigator she'd "looked into it" and, because her name was no longer listed on the birth certificate, she felt no law had been violated, according to the affidavit. Both women are aware of the biological relationship and have considered requesting an annulment. At no time during the questioning did Patricia Spann indicate she'd been married to her eldest son, Smith wrote.