Mother considers adult stem cell treatment for son

APACHE Pamela Nation hopes a new experimental treatment can help her 10-year-old son live a healthier and more independent life.

Shane Parrott is a third-grader at Elgin Elementary School. While other kids are learning their multiplication tables, reading chapter books and conducting cool science experiments, Parrot slowly learns with other special needs children. The young boy was diagnosed with autism at 2 years old and has undergone extensive occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech therapy since that time. In many ways, he's still a toddler, his mother said. But Nation hopes a special experimental adult stem cell treatment could help her son achieve a better quality of life.

"In the research I've done, 70-85 percent of autistic kids that have undergone this treatment have made extreme improvements in a short amount of time," she said. "Without this procedure, Shane's autism would lock him down to permanently being almost totally dependent upon others for the rest of his life to keep him healthy and safe."

Nation has sacrificed much for her child. A single mother, she first entered him in school at Boone-Apache Public Schools. But after multiple years, she felt he wasn't getting the education that he deserved. Elgin Public Schools has an extensive special education program, but living in rural Caddo County outside of Apache, she was prohibited enrolling Parrott in Elgin Public Schools. So Nation did the only thing she could she moved within the district's boundaries.

"I had to purchase a mobile home and put it out by the lake," she said. "So we live there during the week during the school year. It made for a lot of long nights driving and was a lot of work, but I want to do anything I can to give him a better chance."

It was that constant drive to offer her son a better chance that first turned Nation onto the idea of adult stem cell treatment for autism. She first learned of the idea about six years ago from another of an autistic child. It's currently not offered in the United States, though research into the use of adult stem cells to treat various diseases is ongoing at Duke University. The results of the university's first safety study were published in April in the journal Stem Cells Translational Medicine. Though the study offered promise, Duke researchers acknowledged there were many questions to be answered before the process to offer the treatment in the United States under Federal Drug Administration approval could begin. Currently, the only way to undergo the treatment is to visit a clinic outside of the U.S.

The most prominent treatment center, The Stem Cell Institute, is in Panama. According to the institute, its stem cells are harvested from umbilical cords donated by mothers after normal, healthy births and are administered to the patient intravenously. The effects can be seen in as little as a few days, it says. Applicants are evaluated based upon the extensiveness of their autism and other factors. Nation and her son were approved for treatment earlier this year. She understands she's taking a risk, but she feels the results she's seen in her research speak for themselves.

"If this gets more attention, then more kids will want to get the stem cell treatment and more people will be willing to put money into getting it approved here in the United States," Nation said.

Nation has watched a chronicle of the life of Kenneth Kelley, a 9-year-old boy with autism more severe than her own son, Parrott. Kelley's parents extensively recorded their son as he suffered from autism and its debilitating effects. According to the reports, he would often scream 80-90 percent of his waking hours, had extremely poor handwriting skills and wasn't even bathroom trained. The family discovered the Stem Cell Institute in Panama and he was chosen to undergo the procedure. The transformation, Nation said, was miraculous so miraculous that it gives her hope for Parrott to undergo such a transformation.

"This boy's autism was much more severe and pronounced than Shane's," she said. "Shane is further along in his learning, letters, numbers and colors. If they could help Ken make such a big improvement, imagine what they could do for Shane."

Kelley, who had never spoken before in his life, was soon able to construct full sentences and eventually carry on full conversations with his family. His writing and development skills improved and he was able to enter traditional public schools alongside other students of his age. According to Nation's research, Kelley could grow to be a wholly independent productive member of society. Nation feels that, given Kelley's progress, her son's potential could be even greater.

"Shane can sign in sign language and he can speak in two to three word sentences with minor reading," she said. "He's brilliant with maps and locations. He can take a road one time and tell you where we're going. A lot of things with electronics, he can do better than what any of us can do."

But even with his increased skill set and his affinity for technology, Parrott's autism will hold him back from an independent life, unless some sort of treatment can help overcome his challenges. Nation doesn't hold out hope of a pie-in-the-sky miracle cure in the form of adult stem cell treatment, but if there's a chance he can see comparable improvement, Nation wants to do what she can to help.

"It may not connect 100 percent and make him completely normal like everyone else," she said. "But if it can help him make a huge jump, this will all be worth it."

Needs $22,000

Before Parrott can undergo this promising treatment, Nation has to raise $22,000 to pay for the procedure, airfare and lodging. That's the base rate the Stem Cell Institute charges to administer the treatment. When Nation was notified in May that her son was accepted for the treatment, she was given a 90-day window to accumulate the money. That's where she needs the community's assistance.