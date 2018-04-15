Mother charged with driving intoxicated

A 29-year-old Duncan mother is in jail for $50,000 bond after she was charged with driving while intoxicated while her three children were riding unrestrained.

Laci Nicole Bowen made her initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of child neglect, court records indicate. She faces up to life in prison and, if convicted, would have to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before release, according to state statutes.

Bowen was arrested Tuesday afternoon after Duncan police were called to a restaurant after she'd fallen asleep in her car while awaiting food, according to the affidavit filed in court. An officer tapped on the window but she didn't wake up and the doors were locked. The oldest child, an 8-year-old, leaned over the seat and started shaking Bowen, yelling at her to wake up, Officer Josh Branch stated.

The woman woke up and started mumbling and attempted to hand the officer her bank card. Branch stated she couldn't find her driver's license but the older child took her wallet, found it and gave it to the officer. Bowen had slow, slurred speech, droopy eyelids and smelled of alcohol, the affidavit states. She told Branch she'd drank a half-pint of vodka and taken a lot of medication. During the field sobriety text, Branch said Bowen failed and almost fell. She was taken into custody. During a later test, her blood alcohol content registered 0.16 0.08 is the threshold for a felony charge of driving under the influence.