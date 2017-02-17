More details emerge after police shooting in Anadarko

A few more details are available regarding the Feb. 8 shooting death of an Anadarko man at the hands of police.

Earlier this week, the state medical examiner determined that Henry James Hunter, 34, died from multiple gunshot wounds resulting from fire by Anadarko police and ruled his death a homicide.

The autopsy report is not complete. Homicide is one person being killed by another and does not necessarily imply criminal activity.

Hunter died around 5 p.m. Feb. 8 after two police officers responding to a disturbance at a home in the Prairie Village area of Anadarko were confronted by the 5-foot 7-inch, 176 pound Hunter armed with a knife, according to Police Chief Tracy Roles.

Roles said Hunter is alleged to have advanced on the officers with the knife. At least one officer shot him. The knife was recovered.

Hunter was taken to the local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It has not been determined if both officers fired their weapons, Roles said. If it has, he said he hasn't been told the results from any ballistic-type tests.

"It appears that three shots were fired, however this has not been confirmed as of yet," he said.

Roles said he's awaiting the findings from the autopsy and after he's able to review the report he'll be able to answer how many bullets struck the man.

Previous run-ins with the law

Hunter had a history with Caddo County and Anadarko law enforcement, Roles said. According to the Department of corrections, he has prior Caddo County convictions and served time: July 2002, domestic abuse assault and battery, assault and battery upon a police officer, attempted burglary, and second-degree burglary; August 2010, possession of controlled substance after former conviction of two or more felonies; September 2011, attempting to elude police and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; August 2014, possession of controlled substance, second-degree burglary both after former convictions.