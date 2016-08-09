Mom, daughter held in incest case

DUNCAN - A mother and daughter accused of being in an incestuous marriage are being held on $10,000 bond each after making their first court appearance Wednesday.

Patricia Ann Spann, 43, and Misty Velvet Dawn Spann, 25, both of Duncan, appeared before District Judge Ken Graham in Stephens County District Court where each pleaded not guilty to a felony count of incest, court records indicate. The charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The women married March 25 in Comanche County, according to the probable cause affidavit. Duncan police began investigating the women Aug. 26 after an Oklahoma Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division investigator learned of their relationship during the course of an investigation regarding a child or children in the Spanns' Duncan house.

District Attorney Jason Hicks declined to comment regarding the reason a DHS investigator was looking into the couple's home life or about the case in general.

"I am talking to the assistants who filed this and the more I talk, the more I realize I can't comment yet," Hicks said.

Patricia Spann told the investigators that she is the biological mother of Misty Spann and two other males all the product from a first marriage and that she'd lost custody of the children to their father's mother who adopted them. Her name was removed from the birth certificates. It was later learned that she'd never married the three children's father.

An investigator from the Office of the Inspector General tracked down the birth records for the children and confirmed Patricia Spann as their biological mother.

Contact with Misty Spann didn't come about until about two years ago, Patricia Spann told the investigator. She and her daughter "... hit it off," according to the affidavit. The mother said she'd looked into it and since her name wasn't listed on the birth certificate, she felt no law was violated. Her last name when applying for the marriage license was "Clayton," records indicate.