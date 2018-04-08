Melon farmers have tough year

RUSH SPRINGS The sweet taste of a Rush Springs-grown watermelon is hard to beat on a hot Oklahoma summer day.

Perhaps that's why the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, set for Saturday in Jeff Davis Park, is always such a popular attraction. Beginning in the early hours of Aug. 11 with a 5K run at 7:30 a.m. and continuing throughout the day with hundreds of craft and food vendors from across the state, the watermelon festival is always a beloved way to beat the heat. After walking through the flea market area, catching a small break under the shade listening to music from artists like Morgan White or Mike McAdoo and admiring the prized melon exhibit, it's always advisable to cap the day with a slice of fresh watermelon provided by members of the Rush Springs Fire Department.