Meeting set on post office at Medicine Park

MEDICINE PARK Community residents can have their voices heard Thursday about the prospect of a new United States Post Office location in Medicine Park.

The USPS will vacate the location at 191 E. Lake in the coming months and needs to find a new structure in which it can reopen. Mayor Jennifer Ellis encourages citizens to attend a meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Medicine Park Event Center, 19001 Oklahoma 49, and to come with suggestions of any places they know that could house the post office.