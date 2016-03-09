Meeting set on Altus senior center

ALTUS A town hall meeting about the Altus Senior Activity Center design is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at Altus City Hall, 509 S. Main.

The public is invited to attend the meeting and hear an update of the design and construction process for the proposed facility and to share comments and suggestions for the new center. The proposed plan involves renovation of the Dr. Morris Foster Library building on North Park Lane. Funding for the center is being provided from the MAPS sales tax that was approved by voters in 2008. That tax also funded the construction of a new City Hall complex and renovations to Altus High School.

Residents with disabilities who need accommodations to attend should call 580-481-2202 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. The city may waive the 48-hour rule if signing is not the necessary accommodation.