Meeting planned on tribal constitution

WALTERS Comanche tribal member Eleanor McDaniel is calling for a discussion of a possible Bureau of Indian Affairs secretarial election.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Cotton Electric Community Building, 308 N. Broadway in Walters.

McDaniel said the meeting will be to discuss the proposed election to amend the tribal constitution.

Discussion is also expected to include the Sept. 8, 2017, BIA secretarial election. In that election, tribal voters approved changing the number of signatures required for a recall meeting. The number had been 200 adults; under the changed approved in September it will be 10 percent. There were 12,094 eligible Comanche voters in August. That would make a recall petition require 1,209 signatures to be valid, as an example.