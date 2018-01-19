Meeting to discuss future of nutrition site in Ryan

RYAN The Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments (ASCOG) Area Agency on Aging is hosting a public hearing to receive input regarding the potential site closure of the senior nutrition site in Ryan effective March 31.

The hearing will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 20 at 400 Taylor in Ryan. The purpose will be to inform the community about the potential site closure and seek support in increasing numbers of seniors who participate at the site.

In October and December, Ryan averaged serving 24 meals per day. Oklahoma Department of Human Services policy requires all Title III nutrition sites to serve at least 25 meals per day. ASCOG is encouraging all Ryan seniors age 60 and older, and their spouses, to attend daily noon meals at the nutrition center.