Medicine Park plans concert to 'Remember Our Troops'

MEDICINE PARK - The cobblestone community's newest concert event will be dedicated to the troops this weekend.

Medicine Park will host the first ever National Remember Our Troops Concert with 12 hours of music on the Main Stage starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Dwight Cope, special events coordinator, said Medicine Park Economic Development Authority was approached to host the concert earlier this year, but ultimately took over organization duties.

"They initially came to us with the idea of doing this and we thought it was something we would be interested in," he said. "It kind of fell apart, so MPEDA stepped in and picked it up."

The National Remember Our Troops Campaign will set up a booth during the concert with additional information on helping soldiers and veterans, as well as take donations for continued help. Cope said he also reached out to Veterans Corner in Goldsby to set up a booth, but he hasn't heard back yet.

"They're a good group that helps veterans with their paperwork to get their disability and other funding they deserve," Cope said. "They've been invited to come out and open a booth for donations."

Unlike other Medicine Park concert events, this schedule will feature a wide range of musical performances for many tastes. Cope said people can expect some country, red dirt, classic rock, bluegrass and even Celtic rock.

"We've got a pretty good variety of music," he said. "That way, everyone can come out and get something out of it. We're hoping to draw some different crowds."